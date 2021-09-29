Jesse Palmer Named Host of ‘The Bachelor’

Jesse Palmer will host the next season of ABC’s The Bachelor, which premieres in early 2022. An ESPN analyst since 2007, Palmer signed an extension and will continue in the sports studio during the current college football season.

ABC and ESPN share a parent company in The Walt Disney Co.

Palmer was the bachelor on The Bachelor in 2004, which was the fifth season. The 2022 season will be season 26.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Palmer hosted The Proposal and The Ultimate Surfer on ABC along with entertainment strip DailyMail TV. He was a special contributor on Good Morning America while contributing to various ABC News platforms.

He spent five years in the NFL as a quarterback.

Chris Harrison departed the host job at The Bachelor and The Bachelorette this past summer following controversial statements he made in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.