ABC Mounts Wave of Promotions For ‘Ultimate Surfer’ Series

Promoting the new series The Ultimate Surfer hasn’t been just another day at the beach for ABC.

The network has mounted waves of promotions aimed at putting fans in a mood for its summer competition show.

The efforts kicked off in June with an VIP lounge experience at the World Surf League’s Surf Ranch Pro event in Lemoore, California, where the series was shot.

Shave ice served at the VIP event (Image credit: ABC)

Series stars Kelly Later, Joe Turpel and Malia Ward were in attendance and invited guests were surrounded by props from the show, treated to Hawaiian shave ice and received gift bags with Ultimate Surfer towels and Outerknown surf wax.

This weekend, Heineken is sponsoring a three-day pop-up Ultimate Surfer experience at the Santa Monica Pier. The event will have appearances by cast members, live music, surf lesson, a professional surfboard shaper, a silkscreen printing station, a custom Airstream photo boost, interactive games and giveaways.

An online sweepstakes will offer surfers--and those who wish they were surfers--a shot to win a one night stay for four people at the Surf Ranch. The winner gets Outerknown gear and a chance to ride the waves. Other prizes include a Firewire surfboard and Outerknown shopping sprees. The sweepstakes is sponsored by the World Surf League and can be entered at https://www.worldsurfleague.com/the-ultimate-surfer/sweepstakes.

ABC has also recruited surf shops in Southern California, New Jersey and Florida to distribute The Ultimate Surfer branded sunglasses, board stickers and sunscreen.

'Ultimate Surfer' swag (Image credit: ABC)

Brand ambassadors will also be hitting beaches in the east and west coasts to hand out branded lip balm, sunscreen, board stickers and other tchotchkes.

The Ultimate Surfer will have a two-night premiere on Aug. 23 and 24, following new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jesse Palmer will host the series with Erin Coscarelli and Joe Turpel as commentators and 11-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater as the show’s lead consultant and special correspondent.