Charity Lawson Will Be Next ‘Bachelorette’

Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, will be the leading woman on The Bachelorette when it is on this summer. Lawson, 27, had been on season 27 of The Bachelor, but did not get a rose from Zach Shallcross following their visit to her hometown. Three single women remain.

It will be season 20 of The Bachelorette.

Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn. “She stole America’s heart on season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile,” said ABC. “Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love.”

Lawson is seeking a partner who loves dogs, thrifting and tailgating.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. ■