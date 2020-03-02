Clare Crowley to be Star Single Lady on Next ‘Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley will be the featured bachelorette when season 16 of The Bachelorette airs on ABC. She’s been on the Bachelor franchise four times already.

Good Morning America shared the news March 2.

"The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor," she said on GMA. "I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there."

Crawley was on season 18 of The Bachelor, sporting a fake baby bump on the show.

She was also on seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise, and on Bachelor Winter Games.

Bachelor Benoit proposed to Crawley during the Winter Games finale, but she turned him down.

Crawley is a hairstylist and enjoys hanging out with her dogs, doing yoga and hiking.