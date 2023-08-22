‘The Bachelor’ Names Its Leading Man

Joey Graziadei, one of the suitors on season 20 of The Bachelorette, will be the leading man on season 28 of The Bachelor. A teaching tennis pro, Graziadei is from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He is 28.

Season 28 starts on ABC next year.

ABC said Graziadei “stole hearts all over America on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.”

Season 20 of The Bachelorette, with Charity Lawson the star, ended August 21.

Graziadei is into hiking, surfing and taking in sunsets. “As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” according to ABC.

The Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are executive producers.