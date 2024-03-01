Fox Gives ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ a Second Season

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is getting a second season on Fox. The next season will see Ramsay recruit a new group of food and beverage industry professionals and put them through challenges as he searches for the next great culinary entrepreneur.

“Simply put, Gordon Ramsay has the golden touch in connecting with viewers and contestants across his impressive slate of shows,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars was one of television’s strongest unscripted series last year, and we’re happy, and honored, to bring it back – with this season featuring a tantalizing twist -- as our special partnership with Gordon continues to thrive.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars averaged 3.3 million multiplatform viewers in season one, according to Fox. It debuted in May.

Ramsay’s Fox shows also include Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Kitchen Nightmares.

“I’m super happy that Food Stars is returning on Fox for season two,” said Ramsay. “America is full of incredible food and drink entrepreneurs and I can’t wait to see the talent and ingenuity that we discover.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay executive produces with Deborah Sargeant, and Sargeant is the showrunner.