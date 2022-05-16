Fox Moves Forward on ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’

Gordon Ramsay will host and produce Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on Fox. Studio Ramsay Global (SRG), a joint venture between Ramsay and Fox Entertainment, produces the show, which debuts next season. “Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs,” according to Fox. Ramsay invests in the winner to “take their idea to the next level,” added Fox.

(Image credit: Fox)

“Launching a culinary business is challenging enough,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment & specials, Fox. “Building it into a successful enterprise is an entirely different animal. Gordon has accomplished both many times over. One of the world’s elite chefs and the embodiment of a true entrepreneur, he will tap into his deep well of culinary skills, acute business acumen and ability to take risks in this new series to challenge, mentor and inspire our contestants to bring out their best and find his next protégé.”

Ramsay is executive producer with Lisa Edwards and Danny Schrader, and Schrader is showrunner.

SRG series Next Level Chef premieres season two after the Super Bowl February 12.

“It has always been incredibly important to me to support and foster the endeavors of the next generation of extraordinary culinary talent,” said Ramsay. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars challenges me to do exactly that, all while raising the stakes with my own investment and a whole new level of mentorship and challenge, pushing those with the skills and drive to make it all the way to the top. The future of our food industry has never been more exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences to follow our search across the country as we unearth some of the most entrepreneurial talent out there.”

Fox streaming platform Tubi will launch a Gordon Ramsay FAST channel.

Fox offers its upfront presentation in New York May 16.

“Fueled by the momentum of Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is the perfect show to next come out of the gate as we continue to grow Studio Ramsay Global together,” said Wade. ■