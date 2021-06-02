‘MasterChef: Legends’ Premieres on Fox June 2
Gordon Ramsay set to judge some new dishes
The season premiere of MasterChef: Legends airs on Fox June 2. Emeril Lagasse is on board as a guest judge, joining Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez.
It represents season 11 of MasterChef.
Fifteen of the best home cooks in America compete in challenges, which include a head-to-head battle with Gordon Ramsay. Only one gets the MasterChef title, $250,000, a complete Viking kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
Upcoming guest judges include Curtis Stone, Roy Choi and Paula Deen.
MasterChef: Legends is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé are executive producers.
