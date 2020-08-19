Tubi Adds Global Versions of 'MasterChef,' 'Lego Masters'

Fox’s Tubi streaming service said it made a deal with Endemol Shine that will let its U.S. viewers watch international versions of MasterChef and Lego Masters.

Fox airs the U.S. versions of MasterChef and Lego Masters and Tubi streams them.

“Tubi viewers in the US will soon enjoy instant access to the universally addictive MasterChef and Lego Masters formats from around the world at absolutely no cost,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. “We are excited to be collaborating with Endemol Shine on these two marquee global properties.”

Tubi will be the only platform where American views can watch MasterChef Australia, MasterChef Mexico, MasterChef Canada and the U.K. and Australian versions of Lego Masters.

“We are incredibly proud to strike this unprecedented deal which will see global versions of two popular entertainment series available for the first time in the US outside of Fox Networks,” said Matt Creasey, executive VP, sales and acquisitions, Endemol Shine International.