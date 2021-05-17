Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Coming to Fox

Gordan Ramsay is behind Fox’s new cooking competition series Next Level Chef. Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, Next Level Chef is “the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Fox, “as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!“

Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo appear on the show.

“Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

The winner gets $250,000.

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

Next Level Chef was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Creative Director of Development Fernando De Jesus. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.

Ramsay's Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns starts on Fox May 31 and MasterChef: Legends begins June 2.