Fox Adds Six New Shows

Fox is adding three dramas, two animated comedies and one new unscripted show to its 2022-2023 lineup, the network will reveal at its upfront presentation May 16. Country-themed Monarch, crime anthology Accused and missing persons drama Alert are the new dramas. New animated comedies are Jon Hamm’s Grimsburg and Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis. The new unscripted show is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

“Fox Entertainment enters the Upfront–a week literally built for broadcasters to align with advertisers–as the only company, no matter the platform, with advertising at its core. Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we’re proud that this too is proof of FOX’s differentiation,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “As you’ll see during our presentation, building barriers between our best content and our brand-partners simply isn’t our business model.”

Monarch has Susan Sarandon as the queen of country music and Trace Adkins as her husband. The pair has created a country music dynasty, but it is built on lies. "It’s as big as anything we’re doing on Fox this season," said Collier on a press call.

Accused is based on a BBC crime anthology. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. The story is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks. The series is executive produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Alert is a character-driven police procedural about the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. John Eisendrath is showrunner and executive producer and Jamie Foxx is an executive producer.

Among animated comedies, Grimsburg stars and is executive produced by Jon Hamm. Hamm’s Marvin Flute “may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire,” said Fox. “But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack—his family.”

Grimsburg is produced by Bento Box Entertainment.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry are in the voice cast.

Bento Box Entertainment produces.

Unscripted newcomer Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars sees host Ramsay push contestants to come up with innovative new food and drink ideas.

Returning dramas are 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Cleaning Lady, and returning comedies are Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch, and animated series The Simpsons (season 34), Family Guy (season 20), Bob’s Burgers, The Great North and Housebroken.

Flatch has hardly been a ratings blockbuster, but Collier said "we see great promise in the show."

Returning unscripted shows are The Masked Singer, Crime Scene Kitchen and Hell’s Kitchen. New seasons of Fantasy Island and Lego Masters will air in the 2022-2023 season. They were initially scheduled for summer.

Tubi original movies include Pastacolypse from Matthew Maiellaro, Millennial Hunter from Sam Taggart and Big Bruh from Jerron Horton. Tubi will also offer a dozen documentaries in the next year. It will also feature channels dedicated to Gordon Ramsay and TMZ.

Tubi has entered a major film deal with Village Roadshow Pictures to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow’s “Black Noir Cinema” initiative.

Lego Masters will air Celebrity Lego Masters: Holiday Bricktacular during the holiday season. ■