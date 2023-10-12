Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Joins Fox’s ‘MasterChef Junior’ for Season 9

Fox has renewed competition series MasterChef Junior for season nine. Tilly Ramsay, daughter of host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, comes on board as a judge. Chef Aaron Sanchez and author Daphne Oz return as judges.

MasterChef Junior follows cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s next MasterChef Junior and $100,000.

“Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon’s undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship,” Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said. “And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at Fox and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!”

Tilly, 21, has appeared on MasterChef Junior before, sharing recipes and teasing her father, as well as on Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and Hell’s Kitchen.

MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Fox with season nine of MasterChef Junior and thrilled to officially welcome Tilly Ramsay to the MasterChef Junior family,” said Sharon Levy, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “We can’t wait to reopen the MasterChef kitchen to the next batch of talented junior home cooks hoping to become the next MasterChef Junior.”