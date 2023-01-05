‘Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Back on Fox January 5
Gordon Ramsay hosts, Danny Trejo does some judging as season 21 continues on Fox
Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen picks up again on Fox January 5. It is Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages, and Gordon Ramsay remains the host. The current season sees people in their 40s battle with those in their 20s, a first for Hell’s Kitchen.
“The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line,” said Fox. “But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner.”
That winner gets a head chef position and $250,000.
Actor turned restaurateur Danny Trejo serves as a judge in the January 5 episode, which is entitled “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It.” Trejo’s film work includes From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado and Heat.
Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer are executive producers. ■
