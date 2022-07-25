Tubi Cooks Up Free Linear Channel Featuring Gordon Ramsay Shows

Fox’s Tubi ad supported streaming service said it launched a Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel that features episodes of the chief’s popular Fox Series.

Fox has previously created channels on Tubi devoted to some of its other properties, including TMZ and The Masked Singer. Also available are News on Tubi, Sports on Tubi and Tubi Originals.

Upcoming is Tubi en Espanol.

The Gordon Ramsay channel will start off with episodes of Fox series Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Masterchef and Masterchef Junior.

In September, the channel will add Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, The F Word and Ramsay in 10. Those series have appeared on a variety of streaming services.

“Gordon Ramsay is a true icon and the most powerful person in the food space. Viewers clearly want more of Gordon Ramsay, so being able to have a dedicated FAST channel gives viewers more of what they want: all Gordon, all the time,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Launching the Gordon Ramsay FAST Channel expands his presence in the AVOD space and complements the great work he does on Fox." ■