Fox Orders Up More 'MasterChef Junior'

Fox has ordered a second season of its pint-sized cooking competition, MasterChef Junior, the network announced Thursday. The series pits kids against each other in contests judged by chef Gordon Ramsay and his fellow judges Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliot.

“MasterChef Junior is one of the few shows on television that the entire family can truly enjoy together, and I can’t wait to see what Gordon, Joe, Graham and the next round of rambunctious, ridiculously talented junior chefs cook up in season two,” said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.

The season one finale of MasterChef Junior aired Nov. 8, pulling in a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. Airing Fridays, it averaged 5.1 million total viewers.

Open casting calls for the new season will be held Jan. 18 in New York and Chicago and Jan. 25 in Los Angeles and Dallas.

The series is produced by Shine America and One Potato Two Potato. Its executive producers are Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Paul Franklin, Robin Ashbrook, Gordon Ramsay, Adeline Ramage Rooney, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler.