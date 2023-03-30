‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ Kicks Off on Fox May 24

New culinary competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars debuts on Fox Wednesday, May 24, leading out of the season 13 starter for MasterChef. The new show puts food industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his investment of $250,000.

“Gordon is among the most influential forces in the culinary world, and with Food Stars, he expands that reach by elevating the entrepreneurial dreams, ideas and innovations our contestants are introducing to the food industry,” Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming Allison Wallach said. “Gordon has been a long-time, valued, prolific partner to us at Fox, and as audiences will see in Food Stars, he never slows down, always delivering incredible new, compelling concepts in culinary and lifestyle entertainment.”

Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and focus groups. “As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed — drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent,” according to Fox.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay is an executive producer, while Danny Schrader is executive producer and showrunner.

When season 13 begins, MasterChef will add the title United Tastes of America. Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich sample the creations of home cooks representing the West, Northeast, Midwest and South. ■