Fox Renews 'MasterChef' for Season 13
Season 12 comes to an end Sept. 14
Fox has renewed competition series MasterChef for season 13. The show features Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.
The season 12 finale happens Wednesday, Sept. 14. Former judge Christina Tosi of Milk Bar returns and one of the chefs takes home the $250,000 grand prize, and a kitchen from Viking.
MasterChef averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, according to Fox.
The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
