Fox Renews 'MasterChef' for Season 13

The season 12 finale of Fox’s MasterChef will air on Sept. 14.

Fox has renewed competition series MasterChef for season 13. The show features Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

The season 12 finale happens Wednesday, Sept. 14. Former judge Christina Tosi of Milk Bar returns and one of the chefs takes home the $250,000 grand prize, and a kitchen from Viking.

MasterChef averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, according to Fox.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers. ■