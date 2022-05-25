‘MasterChef’ Starts on Fox, As Past Contestants Compete

(From l.): Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich will judge on 'MasterChef: Back To Win.'

Season 12 of MasterChef is on Fox May 25, as a group of all-stars compete. MasterChef: Back To Win is the name of the season.

Gordon Ramsay, chef Aaron Sanchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich are the judges.

Twenty all-star contestants are featured, including two who were on MasterChef Junior. They will feed members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown USA (Norco, California) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge at Wolfgang Puck-owned Spago.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé are executive producers.

Ramsay will also host and produce Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars on Fox. Studio Ramsay Global (SRG), a joint venture between Ramsay and Fox Entertainment, produces the show, which debuts next season. ■