‘Next Level Chef’ Gets Two More Seasons at Fox
Gordon Ramsay cooking competition will see seasons three and four
Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef has been renewed by Fox for seasons three and four. The cooking competition series has Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as mentor chefs as they seek out the culinary world’s next superstar. Eighteen chefs compete, with one getting a one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the Next Level Chef title.
“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”
The show is averaging 6.1 million multiplatform viewers, Fox said. Season two premiered out of the Super Bowl, as Wallach noted. The season finale happened May 11.
“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox,” said Ramsay. “It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”
Seasons three and four will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
