‘Next Level Chef’ Gets Two More Seasons at Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef has been renewed by Fox for seasons three and four. The cooking competition series has Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as mentor chefs as they seek out the culinary world’s next superstar. Eighteen chefs compete, with one getting a one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the Next Level Chef title.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

The show is averaging 6.1 million multiplatform viewers, Fox said. Season two premiered out of the Super Bowl, as Wallach noted. The season finale happened May 11.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox,” said Ramsay. “It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

Seasons three and four will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Ramsay and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.