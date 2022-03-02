Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Renewed at Fox

Gordon Ramsay series Next Level Chef has been renewed by Fox for a second season. The show premiered January 2.

“We’re always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we’re doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “We’d like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global, and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic season one. And we know season two will continue to be ‘next level’ television.”

The season one finale airs March 2.

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, according to Fox, “as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen.” It is over three stories high, with each floor containing a different kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.

“With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can’t wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two,” said executive producer and mentor Ramsay.

Ramsay is also behind Fox’s MasterChef. ■