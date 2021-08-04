Fox, Gordon Ramsay Cook Up Studio for Food and Lifestyle Content

Fox Entertainment and TV chef Gordon Ramsay have made a new deal that includes forming Studio Ramsay Global, a new production entity that will develop, produce and distribute food and lifestyle programming for Fox, its Tubi streaming service and other platforms.

Gordon Ramsay (Image credit: Fox)

Studio Ramsay Global will acquire 100% of Ramsay’s current TV business, with Fox funding the purchase.

Fox Alternative Entertainment, run by Fox Entertainment’s president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade, will oversee the production of all new programs produced by Studio Ramsay Global, including his upcoming cooking competition, Next Level Chef.

“Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend. He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more. Fox Entertainment is honored to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global," said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

Collier will be on the board of directors of the studio, along with Ramsay and Wade.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay. We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch,” said Ramsay. “I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with Fox. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”