'MasterChef’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed MasterChef, meaning a 12th season will happen. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are the judges on the cooking show.

“Obviously, Gordon is a good friend and, given the recent launch of Studio Ramsay Global, an important part of Fox’s programming and growth strategy,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “Masterchef, Gordon, Aarón and Joe, and our fantastic partners at ESNA [Endemol Shine North America], have been vital to Fox’s DNA. Even in its eleventh season, this show continues to impress by sustaining Fox’s success on Wednesdays this summer. We anticipate this momentum to continue next year when Masterchef returns for a much deserved season 12.”

Masterchef currently averages 5.0 million multi-platform viewers, according to Fox.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé are executive producers.

Ramsay’s shows include Next Level Chef on Fox and Nat Geo’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.