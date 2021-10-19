'Next Level Chef' Starts on Fox Jan. 2, 'Call Me Kat' Season Two on Fox Jan. 9

New Gordon Ramsay show Next Level Chef premieres on Fox Sunday, Jan. 2, and season two of comedy Call Me Kat and the series premiere of comedy Pivoting start Sunday, Jan. 9. All three have NFL action leading in on Fox.

Fox calls Next Level Chef “the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen.” Ramsay brings together top line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and others for the competition.

Gordon Ramsay (Image credit: Fox)

Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais mentor the hopefuls with Ramsay.

The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as an optimistic woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a fulfilling life on her own terms. That includes opening a cat café in Louisville.

Kyla Pratt and Leslie Jordan are also in the cast.

Call Me Kat is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, Pivoting is a single-camera comedy set on Long Island that follows three close friends as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive and ill-advised decisions.

These pivots strengthen their bond “and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness,” according to Fox.

Pivoting is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Fox Entertainment.