Fox Grabs Comedy ‘Pivoting’

Fox has picked up single-camera comedy Pivoting for next season. The show follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. Those decisions strengthen their bond and prove that it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Julian Reyes are in the cast.

Coupe was in Happy Endings and Scrubs. Goodwin starred in Big Love and Once Upon a Time. Maggie Q has been in Nikita and Designated Survivor.

Warner Bros. Television produces Pivoting alongside Fox Entertainment and Kapital Entertainment.

Liz Astrof is executive producer of Pivoting, and is writing the project too. Tristram Shapeero is executive producing and directing the pilot. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are exec producers as well.