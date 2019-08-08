Marc Cherry Drama ‘Why Women Kill’ On CBS All Access August 15

Dark drama Why Women Kill begins on CBS All Access August 15. The series is about a house in Pasadena where three couples lived in the ‘60s, ‘80s and present day. In each case, a woman deals with infidelity in her marriage.

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios produce the show.

Marc Cherry created Why Women Kill. He executive produces along with Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo of Imagine and Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis of Acme Productions.

After getting his start on The Golden Girls, Cherry created Desperate Housewives on ABC and Devious Maids on Lifetime. He spoke about the genesis of Why Women Kill at TCA Press Tour in August. “I had an idea that I’d been carrying around for years about a housewife in the 1960s who finds out her husband’s cheating. And instead of telling him that she knows, she befriends his mistress, and that starts her on a journey of self-discovery,” he said.

Marc Webb also executive produces Why Women Kill and directs the pilot and another episode.

There are ten episodes.