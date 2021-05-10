'Call Me Kat' Renewed By Fox

Fox has renewed Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik and is executive produced by Bialik and Jim Parsons. The series premiered in January.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant are also in the cast.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s No. 1 new comedy.”

Inspired by BBC Studios’ British format Miranda, Call Me Kat stars Bialik as a woman who struggles every day to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39, which is why she spent her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville.

The comedy averages 5.7 million multiplatform viewers, Fox said.

Call Me Kat is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) exec produce.

Bialik has been on Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, and will be a guest host on Jeopardy!