‘The Masked Dancer’ Starts on Fox Dec. 27

The Masked Dancer debuts on Fox Sunday Dec. 27. Featuring masked celebrities showing off their dance moves, the spinoff of The Masked Singer, inspired by a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is hosted by Craig Robinson. The panel includes Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.

After its premiere, The Masked Dancer shifts to Wednesdays starting Jan. 6.

Comedies Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing start on Fox Sunday, Jan. 3. Hell’s Kitchen premieres Jan. 7, The Resident and Prodigal Son debut Jan. 12, and 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star get rolling Jan. 18.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik, who executive produces with Jim Parsons and Darlene Hunt. Bialik plays a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite being single at 39.

After their Sunday premieres, Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing shift to Thursdays. It will be season nine of Last Man Standing, and its final one. Tim Allen stars.

It will be season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen. Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas for the first time.

It will be season four of The Resident, showcasing the daily heroism of today’s healthcare workers. Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp star.

Prodigal Son starts season two. Tom Payne plays a criminal profiler and Michael Sheen plays his father, a notorious serial killer.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will have back-to-back season premieres Jan. 18. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear created the shows.