'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts' Ratings: Bill Whitaker Helps Show Rebound From Anderson Cooper's Hosting Low

Ken Jennings is tops with a 6.2; Anderson Cooper comes in last at a 4.8

Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings guest-hosted the iconic game show for six weeks.
CBS Media Ventures’s Jeopardy! has had a string of guest hosts this year since the death of Alex Trebek in November

The show’s ratings started out on top at 6.2 when Ken Jennings began his six-week guest hosting stint in the week ended Jan. 17. But since Jennings’ start the long-running game show has had a bumpy ride, bottoming out at a 4.8 in the week ended May 2 with Anderson Cooper hosting his second week. Dr. Oz previously had the lowest rating with a 4.9 in the week ended April 4

Ratings rebounded in the week ended May 9, though, with CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker hosting to a 5.2.

Find out how the guest hosts (so far) stack up below. Ratings are currently available through the week ended May 9 and are based on live plus same day national household ratings from Nielsen Media Research. It's also important to note that ratings are affected by more than the guest host. Pre-emptions, awards ceremonies, and March Madness, for example, all have an impact.

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ratings
Week EndedGuest HostRating
Jan. 17Ken Jennings6.1
Jan. 24Ken Jennings5.9
Jan. 31Ken Jennings6
Feb. 7Ken Jennings6.1
Feb. 14Ken Jennings5.8
Feb. 21Ken Jennings6.1
Feb. 28Mike Richards5.9
March 7Mike Richards5.9
March 14Katie Couric5.6
March 21Katie Couric5.3
March 28Dr. Mehmet Oz5.2
April 4Dr. Mehmet Oz4.9
April 11Aaron Rodgers5.6
April 18Aaron Rodgers5.5
April 25Anderson Cooper5.1
May 2Anderson Cooper4.8
May 9Bill Whitaker5.2

Still on deck to guest host Jeopardy!’s 37th season are Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Mayim Bialik, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck

Notably, LeVar Burton, of Reading Rainbow and Roots fame, nabbed a guest hosting spot thanks in part to a Twitter campaign.

CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker is currently in his second week hosting the show. Whitaker's first week of ratings will come out May 18 or 19.