'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts' Ratings: Bill Whitaker Helps Show Rebound From Anderson Cooper's Hosting Low

CBS Media Ventures’s Jeopardy! has had a string of guest hosts this year since the death of Alex Trebek in November.

The show’s ratings started out on top at 6.2 when Ken Jennings began his six-week guest hosting stint in the week ended Jan. 17. But since Jennings’ start the long-running game show has had a bumpy ride, bottoming out at a 4.8 in the week ended May 2 with Anderson Cooper hosting his second week. Dr. Oz previously had the lowest rating with a 4.9 in the week ended April 4.

Ratings rebounded in the week ended May 9, though, with CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker hosting to a 5.2.

Find out how the guest hosts (so far) stack up below. Ratings are currently available through the week ended May 9 and are based on live plus same day national household ratings from Nielsen Media Research. It's also important to note that ratings are affected by more than the guest host. Pre-emptions, awards ceremonies, and March Madness, for example, all have an impact.

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Ratings Week Ended Guest Host Rating Jan. 17 Ken Jennings 6.1 Jan. 24 Ken Jennings 5.9 Jan. 31 Ken Jennings 6 Feb. 7 Ken Jennings 6.1 Feb. 14 Ken Jennings 5.8 Feb. 21 Ken Jennings 6.1 Feb. 28 Mike Richards 5.9 March 7 Mike Richards 5.9 March 14 Katie Couric 5.6 March 21 Katie Couric 5.3 March 28 Dr. Mehmet Oz 5.2 April 4 Dr. Mehmet Oz 4.9 April 11 Aaron Rodgers 5.6 April 18 Aaron Rodgers 5.5 April 25 Anderson Cooper 5.1 May 2 Anderson Cooper 4.8 May 9 Bill Whitaker 5.2

Still on deck to guest host Jeopardy!’s 37th season are Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Mayim Bialik, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck.

Notably, LeVar Burton, of Reading Rainbow and Roots fame, nabbed a guest hosting spot thanks in part to a Twitter campaign.

CBS 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker is currently in his second week hosting the show. Whitaker's first week of ratings will come out May 18 or 19.