Olympics Action Begins on NBC Networks July 20

Summer Olympics action begins July 20 with softball. Host Japan faces off against Australia at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Japan’s women’s team won the gold in 2008. The U.S. plays Italy in softball at 11 p.m. ET July 20, with NBCSN airing the action. The Americans are looking for their fourth Olympic gold medal in the sport.

July 23 is listed as the start date for the Summer Olympics, but the action actually begins July 20. The Opening Ceremony happens in Tokyo Friday, July 23. NBC airs the gala.

The U.S. women’s soccer team faces Sweden July 21 live at 4:30 a.m. ET on USA Network. The U.S. squad won the Olympic gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012. There are 11 players from the 2016 team, including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

Germany won the gold medal in women’s soccer in 2016.

USA also has Australia versus New Zealand in women’s soccer, live July 21 at 7:30 a.m. July 21 action on NBCSN includes China versus Brazil and Japan versus Canada in women’s soccer, while Olympic Channel will have Great Britain versus Chile in women’s soccer.

In men’s soccer, Brazil and Germany face off July 22. USA has the match live at 7:30 a.m. ET. Brazil holds the gold from 2016, beating Germany in the final.

USA also has Mexico versus France in men’s soccer that day, and Egypt versus Spain.

All Tokyo Olympics coverage will be streamed live on www.nbcolympics.com and the NBC Sports app.