Busted Pilot: 'The White Lotus' Begins, 'Loki' Wraps, and the Olympics Await

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Natasha Rothwell and Murray Bartlett in 'The White Lotus'
Natasha Rothwell and Murray Bartlett in 'The White Lotus' (Image credit: Mario Perez/HBO)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about new HBO show The White Lotus, if Loki stuck the season one landing, and what to expect from NBC’s Olympics coverage.