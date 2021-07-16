Busted Pilot: 'The White Lotus' Begins, 'Loki' Wraps, and the Olympics Await
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about new HBO show The White Lotus, if Loki stuck the season one landing, and what to expect from NBC’s Olympics coverage.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.