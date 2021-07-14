‘Loki’ Season Finale Reveals Series Renewal

Disney Plus will bring back its Marvel Studios-produced series Loki for a second season after revealing the show’s return Wednesday during the final episode of the series' freshman campaign.

The six-episode season, starring Tom Hiddleston, followed the exploits of the God of Mischief character after the events of the theatrical film Marvel’s Avengers: End Game. The renewal message “Loki will return in Season 2” was revealed at the end of the season finale, which premiered today (July 14) on the service.

Loki is Disney Plus's third Marvel Studios-produced series, following WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Both of those series drew Emmy nominations, with WandaVision racking up 23 nods — including one for best limited or anthology series — and five for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Read Also: Streaming Shows 'The Crown,' 'The Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' Lead Emmy Awards Nominations