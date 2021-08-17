Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Sticks Landing in Final Olympics Week

Live with Kelly and Ryan, retitled during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rallied 14% in the week ended Aug. 8 to win the talk-show race for the 13th consecutive week, including one tie with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil.

Disney’s retitled Live-Olympics2021 also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.6. That was followed by Dr. Phil-Olym and NBCU’s Maury, both of which were at a 0.4.

Syndicated shows continued to stagnate against the second and final week of the Olympics in the session ended August 8, after which the games came to a close.

Repeats of Dr. Phil-Olym added 8% to hit a 1.3 in households, while Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams-Olym remained at a 0.8 and a 0.7, respectively.

Disney’s Tamron-Olympics2021, which was in reruns on four of the five days, strengthened 20% to a 0.6, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray-Olym, which also rose 20%, and NBCU’s steady Steve Wilkos.

Encore episodes of NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson-Olym were blown out in all of the top-six markets by the games but still preserved a 0.4 to tie Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres-Olym, repeats of CBS’ Drew Barrymore-Olym and Sony Pictures Television’s un-retitled Dr. Oz, all of which were on par with the prior week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, which was not retitled, realized a 0.3 for the 12th straight week. CMV’s The Doctors-Olym stayed at a 0.2 for the 24th straight week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndication run of Jerry Springer, which held steady for the 48th consecutive week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud-Olym forfeited 2% to a 5.1 but held on to the game and syndication lead. CBS’ Jeopardy!-Olym, with guest host CNBC’s David Faber at the podium, inched up 2% to a 4.5. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune-Olym stalled at a 3.9 for a second week.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less-Olym added 17% to a 0.7, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute-Olym stayed at a 0.5 for a second straight week.

CMV’s Inside Edition-Olym fell 5% to a 1.8 but stayed ahead of sister magazine Entertainment Tonight-Olym, which relinquished 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ un-retitled TMZ treaded water at a 0.7.

CBS’ DailyMailTV-Olym posted a 20% increase to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra slipped 17% to a new season-low 0.5 after getting blitzed in most of the biggest markets by Fox’s broadcast of football’s annual Hall of Fame game, which kicked off the NFL’s preseason. NBCU’s Access Hollywood-Olym lost its time slots in all of the largest markets and many others due to NBC’s coverage of the Games and to its airing of 13 Olympic Zone half-hour specials that aired during the course of the games but managed to retain the prior week’s 0.4.

Fox’s Dish Nation declined 33% to a 0.2, matching its season low.

CBS’ Judge Judy-Olym and Hot Bench-Olym were both in repeats all week but held their ground at a 4.3 and a 1.4, respectively. Judy ranked as syndication’s third-highest rated program overall, behind Feud and Jeopardy!, while Hot Bench was daytime’s third-highest daytime strip behind Judy and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court clawed back 14% to a 0.8 after setting a new series low in the prior week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court-Olym and repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court all stayed at a 0.6, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

None of the off-net sitcoms were retitled for the Olympics. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory remained the off-net sitcom leader at a steady 2.2. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 7% to a new season-low 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men maintained a 0.9. Disney’s Modern Family faded 11% to a new series low 0.8, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which also gave away 11% and Sony’s Seinfeld, which recovered 14% from its series low to a 0.8. Disney’s Family Guy shed 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which moved up 17%. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at a 0.6.