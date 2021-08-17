Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Sticks Landing in Final Olympics Week
‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ leads talkers in slow week marked by coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Live with Kelly and Ryan, retitled during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rallied 14% in the week ended Aug. 8 to win the talk-show race for the 13th consecutive week, including one tie with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil.
Disney’s retitled Live-Olympics2021 also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.6. That was followed by Dr. Phil-Olym and NBCU’s Maury, both of which were at a 0.4.
Syndicated shows continued to stagnate against the second and final week of the Olympics in the session ended August 8, after which the games came to a close.
Repeats of Dr. Phil-Olym added 8% to hit a 1.3 in households, while Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams-Olym remained at a 0.8 and a 0.7, respectively.
Disney’s Tamron-Olympics2021, which was in reruns on four of the five days, strengthened 20% to a 0.6, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray-Olym, which also rose 20%, and NBCU’s steady Steve Wilkos.
Encore episodes of NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson-Olym were blown out in all of the top-six markets by the games but still preserved a 0.4 to tie Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres-Olym, repeats of CBS’ Drew Barrymore-Olym and Sony Pictures Television’s un-retitled Dr. Oz, all of which were on par with the prior week.
Warner Bros.’ The Real, which was not retitled, realized a 0.3 for the 12th straight week. CMV’s The Doctors-Olym stayed at a 0.2 for the 24th straight week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndication run of Jerry Springer, which held steady for the 48th consecutive week.
Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud-Olym forfeited 2% to a 5.1 but held on to the game and syndication lead. CBS’ Jeopardy!-Olym, with guest host CNBC’s David Faber at the podium, inched up 2% to a 4.5. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune-Olym stalled at a 3.9 for a second week.
Also Read: Mike Richards Is New 'Jeopardy!' Host
Fox’s 25 Words or Less-Olym added 17% to a 0.7, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.4.
Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute-Olym stayed at a 0.5 for a second straight week.
CMV’s Inside Edition-Olym fell 5% to a 1.8 but stayed ahead of sister magazine Entertainment Tonight-Olym, which relinquished 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ un-retitled TMZ treaded water at a 0.7.
Also Read: AT&T, WarnerMedia Seeking to Sell TMZ to Fox
CBS’ DailyMailTV-Olym posted a 20% increase to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra slipped 17% to a new season-low 0.5 after getting blitzed in most of the biggest markets by Fox’s broadcast of football’s annual Hall of Fame game, which kicked off the NFL’s preseason. NBCU’s Access Hollywood-Olym lost its time slots in all of the largest markets and many others due to NBC’s coverage of the Games and to its airing of 13 Olympic Zone half-hour specials that aired during the course of the games but managed to retain the prior week’s 0.4.
Fox’s Dish Nation declined 33% to a 0.2, matching its season low.
CBS’ Judge Judy-Olym and Hot Bench-Olym were both in repeats all week but held their ground at a 4.3 and a 1.4, respectively. Judy ranked as syndication’s third-highest rated program overall, behind Feud and Jeopardy!, while Hot Bench was daytime’s third-highest daytime strip behind Judy and Live.
Warner Bros.’ People’s Court clawed back 14% to a 0.8 after setting a new series low in the prior week. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, Fox’s Divorce Court-Olym and repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court all stayed at a 0.6, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.
None of the off-net sitcoms were retitled for the Olympics. Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory remained the off-net sitcom leader at a steady 2.2. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 7% to a new season-low 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men maintained a 0.9. Disney’s Modern Family faded 11% to a new series low 0.8, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which also gave away 11% and Sony’s Seinfeld, which recovered 14% from its series low to a 0.8. Disney’s Family Guy shed 13% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which moved up 17%. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at a 0.6.
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
