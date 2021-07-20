Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Tops Talk in Vacation Week

Live with Kelly and Ryan, coming off a week of repackaged episodes, rose 6% in the holiday week ended July 11, combating an otherwise flat or downward trend among syndicated shows.

That was Disney’s morning talker’s ninth straight week, including one tie with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, at number one. The show also has scored 38 solo wins or ties for first place in talk in the past 44 weeks.

Live with Kelly and Ryan hit a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Live also led all talkers in daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.7.

An all-repeat week of Dr. Phil forged ahead 7% to a second-place 1.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams rose 11% to a 1.0. NBCU’s Maury managed a 0.9 for the fifth straight week. NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson clocked a stable 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which declined 11% to a 0.8 to match its series low. Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall, in reruns on four of the five days, held its ground at a 0.7, tying CMV’s Rachael Ray, which held steady for the sixth straight week.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.6, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was stable. CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore, which was one of the few shows to improve in the prior frame, gave back 20% to a 0.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.3 for the eighth straight week. CMV’s The Doctors suffered a 0.2 for a 20th consecutive week, tying the out-of-production syndicated run of NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which was stuck at a 0.2 for the 44th straight week.

CMV’s Judge Judy was the only court show to gain ground, jumping 6% to a three-week high 5.0, which made it syndication’s second-highest ranking show behind Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud.

CMV’s Hot Bench and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court persevered with a 1.4 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was minus 14% to a 0.6. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court all remained at their previous week’s 0.5, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Ratings for some access shows were stifled due to NBC’s coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on July 5 and 7 and ABC’s broadcast of the NBA Finals on July 6 and 8.

All of the magazines -- CMV’s Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CMV’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation -- were all flat at a 2.2, 2.0, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Family Feud finished 4% higher at a 5.6 to lead all of syndication and the games. CMV’s Jeopardy! dropped 4% to a 4.7 with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta guest-hosting for a second week. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 4.5.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a 0.8 for the fifth consecutive week, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask held at a 0.4 for a fourth straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved up 17% to a 0.7 after 15 weeks at a 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family all held steady with their prior week’s 2.3, 1.5, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs gained 13% to a 0.9, tying Modern Family. SPT’s Seinfeld, Disney’s Family Guy, 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly all maintained a 0.8, 0.8, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Disney’s Black-ish backtracked 14% to a 0.6, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek, both of which were steady.