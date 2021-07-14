Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Oz,’ ‘Drew Barrymore’ Rise in Otherwise Slow Session

Dr. Oz and Drew Barrymore were the only two daytime shows to improve in the holiday week ended July 4 as news preemptions and vacations took their toll on syndicated shows.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz recovered 20% to a 0.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, putting Dr. Oz just ahead of CBS Media Ventures’ renewed rookie Drew Barrymore, which grew 25% to a 0.5 despite airing encore episodes all week.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was on hiatus for the week and slipped 6% to a 1.6 with repackaged episodes on all five days but still led the talkers for an eighth straight week, including one tie with CMV’s Dr. Phil. The morning strip, now in its 33rd season, has finished first or tied for first in 37 of the past 43 weeks. Live also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.7.

For its part, Dr. Phil remained in repeats and stayed steady at a second-place 1.4 in households.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, with four originals and one repeat, weakened 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, and NBCU’s Maury, both of which stayed put.

Sophomores NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall were both partially in reruns, but, along with CMV’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, held steady at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.6, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of NBCU’s Jerry Springer all remained at series lows. The Real stayed at a 0.3 for the seventh straight week; The Doctors operated at a 0.2 for the 19th straight week; and Springer sported a 0.2 for the 43rd straight week.

CMV’s Judge Judy dipped 2% to a 4.7 to remain syndication’s third-highest rated show in households with repeats all week.

CMV’s Hot Bench backed off 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Fox’s Divorce Court all retained a 0.7, 0.5 and 0.5, respectively. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court lost 33%, declining to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell back 8%, but was still the syndication- and game-leader at a 5.4. Family Feud also is on track to be the season-to-date syndication leader for the first time in 40 years, according to Debmar-Mercury.

CMV’s Jeopardy!, with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta guest-hosting the first week of his two-week run, was stable at a 4.9. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune rolled back 4% to a 4.5, equalling its season low.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask repeated a 0.8 and a 0.4, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute remained at a series-low 0.6 for the 15th week in a row.

CMV’s Inside Edition edged ahead 5% to a 2.2 to lead the magazines. Sister series Entertainment Tonight held its ground at a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ stayed at a 0.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which did not air in three of the top six markets due to NBC’s July 2 broadcast of game three of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, was penalized 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra also was iced by the July 2 hockey game and lost Phoenix, the 11th largest market among others, and eased 14% to a 0.6. That tied CMV’s DailyMailTV, which stayed put for a fourth straight week. Fox’s Dish Nation served a 0.3 for the 43rd time in the past 44 weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory quieted down 4% to a 2.3 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family both were on par with the prior week’s 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs and SPT’s Seinfeld, both of which were steady. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls skidded 13% to a 0.7 tying Warner Bros.’ Mike and Molly, which was flat for the 17th straight week, and Disney’s Black-ish, which bumped up 17%.