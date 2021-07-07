Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Stays Strong as Syndication Leader

'Family Feud,' hosted by Steve Harvey, has led all of syndication for seven straight weeks.

Family Feud remained the syndication and game leader in the week ended June 27, which featured the start of summer as well as plenty of news preemptions in daytime.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, forged ahead 4% to a 5.9 to lead all of syndication for the seventh straight week and the games for the tenth straight week. Family Feud also scored a 1.8 among women 25-54, where it also leads all of syndication.

CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy!, which was guest-hosted by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for a second week, recovered 4% to a 4.9 after hitting a calendar year 2021 low in the prior week. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune fell 2% to a 4.7.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a 0.8 for the third straight week, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for the fifth time in six weeks.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute remained at its series-low 0.6 for the 14th consecutive week.

Magazines were the only genre in which all of the top five shows strengthened.

CMV’s Inside Edition added 5% to a 2.1 to edge out stablemate Entertainment Tonight for first place in the games, although ET added 11% to a 2.0. Among syndication’s key demographic of women 25-54, ET led the genre, leaping 33% to a 0.8, while Inside Edition stayed at a 0.6.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood jumped 14% to a 0.8 in households, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which also perked up 14%. Warner Bros.’ Extra broke a tie with CMV’s DailyMailTV, spiking 17% to a four-week high 0.7, while DailyMail delivered a 0.6 for a third straight week. Fox’s Dish Nation notched a 0.3 for the 42nd time in the past 43 weeks.

Daytime shows ran into news preemptions June 25 on ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates for the sentencing of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. In addition, most daytime shows on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations did not air in Miami, the country’s 18th largest market, on June 24 and partially on June 25, due to coverage of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan retained a 1.7 and led the talkers for the seventh straight week, including one tie with CMV’s Dr. Phil. The long-running morning strip has now finished first or tied for first in talk in 36 of the past 42 weeks. Live also led among women 25-54 with a 0.7. Phil, in reruns, relinquished 7% to a second-place 1.4.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams climbed 11% to a 1.0, claiming sole possession of third place in talk.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Maury both were unchanged at a 0.9.

Sophomores NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall, both of which were in repeats for at least part if not most of the week, held their ground at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively. Tamron tied CMV’s Rachael Ray, which held steady.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 14% to a 0.6. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz suffered a 17% slide to a 0.5. CMV’s newcomer Drew Barrymore gave back 20% to a 0.4, with repeats all week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were on par with the prior week’s 0.3, 0.2 and 0.2, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Real stayed at its series low for the sixth straight week; The Doctors was stable at its series low for the 18th consecutive week, and Springer stagnated at its series low for the 42nd week in a row.

CMV’s Judge Judy eased 4% to a category-leading 4.8 with reruns all week. CMV’s Hot Bench sustained its 1.5 and ranked as the third-highest daytime show in syndication, behind Judy and Live and outpacing Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 13% to a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 17% to a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry scored a series-low 0.5 for the third straight week, tying Fox’s Divorce Court, which was flat for a fourth week. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court added 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory gained 4% to lead the off-network sitcoms at a 2.4. Disney’s Last Man Standing slid 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 11% to a 1.0. Disney’s Family Guy grew 13% to a 0.9, tying Disney’s Modern Family, which was flat for a fifth straight week. SPT’s The Goldbergs eroded 11% to a 0.8, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for a ninth consecutive week, and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which got a 14% raise. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly maintained a 0.7 for the 17th week in a row. Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek returned to the top ten with a 20% increase to a 0.6, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish, both of which stood pat.