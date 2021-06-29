Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' One of Only Four Talkers to Improve

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' is one of only four talkers and one court to see increases in week ended June 20

Live with Kelly and Ryan, CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, CMV’s Drew Barrymore and CMV’s Hot Bench were the only first-run syndicated strips to advance in the week ended June 20.

Making the going rough were seasonally dwindling levels of people using television as well as preemptions on NBC affiliates for coverage of the US Open golf tournament on June 17 and 18 as well as coverage on multiple networks of President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17.

Disney's Live with Kelly and Ryan levitated 6% to a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, nabbing the top talker title for a sixth straight week, including one tie with Dr. Phil. The talk strip has now finished first or tied for first in 35 of the past 41 weeks.

Live with Kelly and Ryan also led the talkers among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 0.8, ahead of both Phil and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams at a 0.5.

Repeats of Dr. Phil strengthened 7% to a second-place 1.5 in households.

Three talkers tied at a 0.9: Wendy Williams, which weakened 10%, as well as Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Maury, both of which were stable.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson -- which won Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 26 for outstanding entertainment talk show, outstanding entertainment talk show host and outstanding sound mixing -- and Disney’s Tamron Hall each held at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively, with Tamron tying NBCU’s steady Steve Wilkos and CMV’s stable Rachael Ray. SPT’s Dr. Oz bounced back 20% to a 0.6.

CMV’s renewed rookie Drew Barrymore, in reruns, climbed 25% to a three-week high 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all were in line with the prior week’s series lows 0.3, 0.2 and 0.2, respectively. The Real was stagnant for a fifth straight week, The Doctors for a 17th week and Springer for the 41st consecutive week.

CMV’s Judge Judy, the only court show to improve in the prior week, fell back 4% to a 5.0.

CMV’s Hot Bench bounded ahead 7% to a 1.5 to tie Phil as daytime’s third-highest rated show, despite being in repeats on two of the five days.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Fox’s Divorce Court all held steady at a 0.8, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.5, respectively. Trifecta’s Protection Court, in repeats, remained at a 0.2 for a tenth straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 3% to a 5.7 but remained in the syndication and game lead. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune stayed a 4.8 for the third time in four weeks but rolled ahead of Jeopardy! for the first time since the week ending Feb. 14. Jeopardy! eroded 8% to a 4.7, its lowest score since the holiday rerun week ended Dec. 27, 2020 and the first week of Savannah Guthrie’s two-week guest-hosting stint.

The late Alex Trebek was honored at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy awards as outstanding game-show host while Jeopardy! took the gold as the year’s best game show.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less remained at a 0.8, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask declined 20% to a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute held at its series-low 0.6 for the 13th straight week.

CMV’s Inside Edition skidded 5% to a 2.0, equalling its season low. CMV’s Entertainment Tonight yielded 10% to a new season-low 1.8 but won this year’s Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment news program.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood pulled back 13% to a new season-low 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ flat TMZ after being riddled with preemptions on large-market NBC stations. Warner Bros.’ Extra held its ground at a 0.6, tying CMV’s unchanged DailyMailTV. Fox’s Dish Nation navigated a 0.3 for the 41st time in the past 42 weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms, moving ahead 5% to a 2.3, while Disney’s Last Man Standing sank 6% to a 1.6. SPT’s The Goldbergs gained 13% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Modern Family, both of which were stable. Disney’s Family Guy and SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls earned a 0.7 for a second straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which maintained a 0.7 for a 16th straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom and Disney’s Black-ish both broke even at a 0.6.