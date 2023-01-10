Golden Globes Pitch Their Relevance on NBC January 10

Workers set up the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards is on NBC January 10. Jerrod Carmichael hosts from the Beverly Hilton, with the event starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. ET.

The event streams on Peacock.

NBC did not air last year’s Golden Globes, in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s glaring lack of diversity and other issues, exposed primarily in a Los Angeles Times investigation. The Times reported, among other unsavory details, that none of the HFPA’s then-87 voters were Black.

The HFPA noted that its voting body is now 52% female and 52% racially and ethnically diverse, with 20% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black, and 10% Middle Eastern.

Saluting the best in TV and film, Golden Globes nominations were announced December 12. Best drama is between Better Call Saul on AMC, The Crown and Ozark on Netflix, House of the Dragon on HBO and Severance on Apple TV Plus.

Best comedy is between Abbott Elementary on ABC, FX’s The Bear, HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Wednesday.

Best limited series is between Apple TV Plus’s Black Bird, Netflix’s Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Hulu’s The Dropout and Pam & Tommy and HBO's The White Lotus.

On the movie side, best drama is between Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar and Top Gun: Maverick.

Best comedy features Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness.

The Globes have always been a loose, fun affair, compared to the more buttoned up Emmys. Cultique CEO and founder Linda Ong called them “the fun cousin of the awards party.”

A comedian, Carmichael’s credits include the HBO comedy special Rothaniel and NBC comedy The Carmichael Show.

How much do the Golden Globes matter, in light of the host organization’s missteps?

A bit, said Dom Caristi, professor emeritus of communications at Ball State University. “Almost all of the awards shows draw significant audiences — maybe not sizeable like they once were, but large enough to fuel a surge in audience interest in the movies, TV shows and stars that win,” he said. ■