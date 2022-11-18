HBO Greenlights Third Season of ‘The White Lotus’

Fans of HBO’s Emmy-winning original series The White Lotus will be treated to another season as the network has greenlit a third campaign for the Mike White-created drama show.

The series, which is currently in its second season, will follow a new group of guests to another White Lotus property its third season, according to the network. The first season of the series drew 10 Emmy wins this past September, including best limited or anthology series.

Season two of the show launched on October 30 and will conclude December 11. The season’s first episode has been watched by more than 7.6 million viewers, according to network officials.

The current season of The White Lotus stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Meghan Fahy, Michael Imperioli and Aubry Plaza.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”■

