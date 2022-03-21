Jerrod Carmichael Hosts ‘SNL’ April 2

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time April 2. Carmichael’s comedy special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel debuts April 1 on HBO. That special was taped in February at the Blue Note in New York.

Carmichael was the star and executive producer of The Carmichael Show, which had three seasons on NBC, the last one in 2017.

Gunna is the musical guest on SNL April 2.

On April 9, Jake Gyllenhaal hosts SNL for the second time, while Camila Cabello is the musical guest for the second time.

On April 16, Lizzo pulls double duty as host and musical guest. It is her first time hosting and second time on the musical stage.

The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.