NBC Picks Up Jerrod Carmichael Comedy to Series

NBC has greenlit a six-episode series order for an untitled Jerrod Carmichael comedy.

The multicam project is executive produced by Carmichael, Neighbors director Nick Stoleler and Ravi Nandan.

“We’re excited to be going forward to series with Jerrod,” NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how he and his outstanding cast deliver the funny.”

The sitcom, which is based on Carmichael’s relationships his family and girlfriend, will star Carmichael, David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West and Lil Rel Howery.

NBC has struggled to find comedy footing lately, revamping its “Must See” Thursday comedy block with dramas Allegiance, which was just canceled, The Blacklist, and The Slap.

With the wrap of the net’s sitcom Parks & Recreation last month, NBC is looking to revive the genre with One Big Happy, bowing on March 17 out of the season two premiere of Undateable.