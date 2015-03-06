NBC Cancels ‘Allegiance’

NBC has canceled spy drama Allegiance after five episodes.

The network will move The Slap, which is also struggling, into Allegiance’s 10 p.m. slot. At 8 p.m., NBC will air Dateline special, The Real Blacklist for the remainder of the season. The Blacklist will stay at 9 p.m.

Allegiance, which bore a very similar resemblance to FX’s Cold War spy drama The Americans, stumbled out of the gate, premiering to just a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and under 5 million total viewers. It’s most recent episode on March 5 drew just an 0.8 rating in the demo.

The drama was part of NBC’s revamped Thursday lineup, which was all-drama after decades of its “Must See” comedy block.