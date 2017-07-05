‘Carmichael Show’ Done After Three Seasons on NBC

Comedy The Carmichael Show won’t see a season four on NBC. The multi-camera show starred Jerrod Carmichael and was well liked by critics. It follows Carmichael, his girlfriend Maxine and his opinionated southern family as they deal with modern-day America and real-life issues such as racism and gun violence. David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine play Carmichael’s parents.

The Carmichael Show is co-produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Universal Television. It debuted in the summer of 2015.

Carmichael, Nick Stoller, Ravi Nandan and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel are the executive producers.



NBC said it is "enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod's talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers--and especially Jerrod--for three critically-acclaimed seasons.”

Added Twentieth: “The Carmichael Show was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce. We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, and to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, our fantastic writers and devoted production team. It’s not often that a comedy series tackles the issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it.”

The show rated a series of 0.7s and 0.8s in viewers 18-49 across the past month. The third season will wrap later this summer.