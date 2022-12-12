Golden Globes Nominees Announced

Nominees for the 80th Golden Globes were announced in Beverly Hills. AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown and Ozark, HBO’s House of the Dragon and Apple TV Plus’s Severance are up for best drama.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary, FX’s The Bear, HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Wednesday are up for best musical or comedy.

The awards happen January 10 on NBC and Peacock.

The Golden Globes were not on TV earlier this year, with NBC dropping the telecast due to lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which gives out the Golden Globes to the best in television and film.

The HFPA noted that its voting body is now 52% female and 51.8% racially and ethnically diverse.

Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of NBC comedy Lopez vs Lopez announced the finalists.

Best drama movie is between Avatar: The Way of the Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar and Top Gun: Maverick.

HBO Max and Netflix each had 14 nominates (the Globes combines HBO and HBO Max). Hulu had 10, FX 9 and ABC and Apple TV Plus had 6.

Best actress in a TV drama is between Emma D’Arcy of House of the Dragon, Laura Linney of Ozark, Imelda Staunton of The Crown, Hilary Swank of ABC’s Alaska Daily and Zendaya of HBO’s Euphoria.

Best performance by an actor in a drama is between Jeff Bridges of The Old Man on FX, Kevin Costner on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Diego Luna of Andor on Disney Plus, Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul and Adam Scott on Severance.

Best actress in a comedy is between Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary, Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building, Jenna Ortega on Wednesday and Jean Smart on Hacks.

Best actor in a comedy comes down to Donald Glover on FX’s Atlanta, Bill Hader on HBO’s Barry, Steve Martin and Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building, and Jeremy Allen White on The Bear.

Best limited series is between Black Bird on Apple TV Plus, Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, The Dropout on Hulu, Pam & Tommy on Hulu and The White Lotus on HBO.

Best actress in a limited series comes down to Jessica Chastain of George & Tammy, Julia Garner of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Lily James of Pam & Tommy, Julia Roberts in Starz’s Gaslit and Amanda Seyfriend on Hulu’s The Dropout.

Best actor in a limited series includes Taron Egerton of Black Bird, Colin Firth of HBO Max’s The Staircase, Andrew Garfield on FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, Evan Peters on Dahmer–Monster and Sebastian Stan on Pam & Tommy.

Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, while The Crown, Dahmer-Monster, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus have four apiece.

Best actress in a supporting role in a limited or anthology series came down to Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus, Claire Danes in Fleishman is in Trouble on FX, Daisy Edgar-Jones in Under the Banner of Heaven, Niecy Nash in Dahmer–Monster and Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus.

Best supporting actor in a limited role is between F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus, Domhnall Gleeson in Hulu’s The Patient, Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird, Richard Jenkins in Dahmer–Monster and Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy.

Best supporting actress in a comedy or drama is between Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown, Hannah Einbinder on Hacks, Julia Garner on Ozark, Janelle James on Abbott Elementary and Sheryl Lee Ralph on Abbott Elementary.

Best supporting actor in a comedy or drama is between John Lithgow on The Old Man, Jonathan Pryce on The Crown, John Turturro on Severance, Tyler James Williams on Abbott Elementary and Henry Winkler on Barry.

On the movie side, The Banshees of Inisherin has eight nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once has six, and Babylon and The Fabelmans have five.

Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness are up for best comedy or musical film.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Cate Blanchett of Tar, Olivia Colman of Empire of Light, Viola Davis in The Woman King, Ana De Armas of Blonde and Michelle Williams of The Fabelmans.

Best actor in a drama comes down to Austin Butler in Elvis, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Hugh Jackman in The Son, Bill Nighy in Living and Jeremy Pope in The Inspection.

Best actress in a comedy is Lesley Manville in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Margot Robbie in Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu, Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best actor in a comedy includes Diego Calva in Babylon, Daniel Craig in Glass Onion, Adam Driver in White Noise, Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin and Ralph Fiennes in The Menu.

Best director includes James Cameron of Avatar: The Way of the Water, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann of Elvis, Martin McDonagh of The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg of The Fabelmans.

Other categories include best animated movie, best non-English language movie, best supporting actress and actor, best screenplay, best original score and best original song. ■