NBC to Bring Back the Golden Globe Awards in January

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the 2023 Golden Globe Awards live on Jan. 10 after cancelling the 2022 primetime awards telecast amid reforms being carried out by parent organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement jointly released by NBCU, the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions.

Added Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA: “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

The HFPA's nefarious accounting practices and voting procedures had been well understood in Hollywood for decades. But they came under renewed scrutiny last year, as publications including the Los Angeles Times and the Penske Media trade conglomerate also took notice of the org's overall lack of diversity.

The HFPA recently introduced 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. The org is now represented by 62 different countries. According to the HFPA, "the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

The org also said that proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA’s philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.

The Golden Globes delivered an average of 6.9 million viewers for NBC in January 2021.