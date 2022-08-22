HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Breathes 2022's Biggest Streaming or Premium Cable Premiere Audience

Samba TV said 2.6 million U.S. households watched the premiere of HBO's highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, in its first six hours Sunday, either via linear or streaming.

It was far and away the best audience performance of the year for a premium cable TV or streaming series premiere, Samba TV noted, more than doubling the previous-best performance by Netflix's Stranger Things, which saw Season 4, Volume 2 debut to 1.2 million same-day households back at the beginning of July.

Notably, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that HBO has just under 50 million U.S. subscribers across linear and IP-based HBO Max platforms, as of the end of March, which was the last time the company broke out individual HBO subscriber metrics. Netflix has just under 75 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Samba TV measured viewership for House of the Dragon from 9 p.m. EST Sunday through 3 a.m. EST Monday.

"Just as Stranger Things’ most recent Season 4, Volume 2 drop surpassed its Volume 1 audience, HBO must look to innovative marketing that drives incremental audience growth to break through today’s saturated content marketplace," said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV.