ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu Team Up on Disney Plus Series ‘Andor’

The various Walt Disney Company networks are working together to promote viewing of Disney Plus series Andor. Andor, a Star Wars property taking place before the events of Rogue One, premiered on Disney Plus September 21. The finale streams Wednesday, November 23.

ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu will offer the first two episodes, entitled Kassa and That Would Be Me.

ABC has them Wednesday, November 23. FX has the two Thursday, November 24, and Freeform airs the two episodes Friday, November 25. They begin at 9 p.m. ET/PT all three nights.

Hulu offers the first two Andor episodes from November 23 to December 7.

There are 12 episodes of Andor, a Lucasfilm series. It focuses on Cassian Andor and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. The tale is set against the backdrop of a rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, according to Walt Disney, and one that will test the courage and resolve of a reluctant hero determined to make a difference.

Diego Luna plays Cassian Andor. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona and Denise Gough are also in the cast.

The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Gilroy is the creator and showrunner. ■