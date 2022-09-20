Disney Plus Debuts 'Andor': What's Premiering This Week (September 19-25)

The launch of a new series from the Star Wars Universe as well as the streaming premiere of a long-running broadcast network competition series lead the list of original TV content debuting during the first week of fall.

Disney Plus' original series Andor debuts September 21. The series takes place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved, according to the streaming service.

Disney Plus on September 19 will debut the 31st season of former ABC reality series Dancing with the Stars. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro co-host the series, which this season features such celebrities as Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Cheryl Ladd and Jordin Sparks.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 19 to September 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

September 20 – Reboot (comedy) – Hulu

September 21 – Meet Cute (sci-fi) – Peacock

September 22 – The Kardashians (returning series) – Hulu

September 23 – Lou (drama movie) – Netflix

September 23 – On the Come Up (drama) – Paramount Plus

September 23 – Sidney (documentary) – Apple TV Plus

September 25 – Under Wraps 2 (family movie) – Disney Channel