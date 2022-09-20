Disney Plus Debuts 'Andor': What's Premiering This Week (September 19-25)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The launch of a new series from the Star Wars Universe as well as the streaming premiere of a long-running broadcast network competition series lead the list of original TV content debuting during the first week of fall.
Disney Plus' original series Andor debuts September 21. The series takes place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved, according to the streaming service.
Disney Plus on September 19 will debut the 31st season of former ABC reality series Dancing with the Stars. Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro co-host the series, which this season features such celebrities as Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Cheryl Ladd and Jordin Sparks.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of September 19 to September 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
September 20 – Reboot (comedy) – Hulu
September 21 – Meet Cute (sci-fi) – Peacock
September 22 – The Kardashians (returning series) – Hulu
September 23 – Lou (drama movie) – Netflix
September 23 – On the Come Up (drama) – Paramount Plus
September 23 – Sidney (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
September 25 – Under Wraps 2 (family movie) – Disney Channel
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
