Psychological thriller Black Bird premieres on Apple TV Plus July 8. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser are in the cast, and Dennis Lehane is an executive producer.

Ray Liotta, who died in May, is also in the cast.

Two episodes of the limited series stream July 8 and a new one is shared on subsequent Fridays. There are six episodes.

When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison, he is given a choice–enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is Hall telling the truth?

Egerton played Elton John in film Rocketman. A review in The Guardian said Black Bird sees Egerton “acquitting himself brilliantly in a part that is as about as far removed from his last starring role as Elton John in Rocketman as it is possible to be.”

Lehane developed the series, and executive produces with Egerton, Michaël R. Roskam, Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert through EMJAG Productions; Kary Antholis and James Keene. Keene wrote the book that inspired the series.

Lehane’s novels include Mystic River, Gone, Baby, Gone and Shutter Island.

Black Bird is produced by Apple Studios. ■