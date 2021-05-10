NBC Won’t Air Golden Globes in 2022

NBC will not air the Golden Globes in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Globes, and the HFPA has been under fire for both its lack of diversity, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, and for some questionable financial practices.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said NBC. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes Feb. 28. HFPA brass addressed the criticism, including the fact that none of its 90 voters are Black, that night. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital,” said VP Helen Hoehne. “We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Globes ratings that night were dismal.