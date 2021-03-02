Golden Globes Ratings Way, Way Down

The Golden Globes drew 6.9 million viewers on NBC February 28. The live broadcast, airing 8 to 11 p.m. ET, had a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49. It was a significant drop from the 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

The 6.9 million total viewers is dramatically down from the 18.3 million who watched last year. The 1.5 rating in the demo is a fraction of last year’s 4.7 rating in viewers 18-49.

Working against the 2021 Globes was the virtual nature of the event amidst COVID, and reports about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association not having Black voters. Last year’s Globes, in early January, had an NFL playoff game leading in on NBC.

Once viewer magnets, live awards telecasts have lost ratings for years with viewers enjoying a vast array of consumption options.

It was the 78th Golden Globes. Tina Fey hosted from New York and Amy Poehler hosted from Los Angeles. Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek won best TV comedy and Netflix’s The Crown got best drama. On the film side, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won best comedy and Nomadland got best drama.

NBC noted that the 2021 Globes outrated September’s Emmys by 21% in the demo and 8% in total viewers.